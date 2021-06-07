Tomah resident doubles down

When Darrell Neitzel of Tomah donates blood, he makes a double red cell donation. This donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine allows the donor to donate two units of red blood cells during one donation.

People with O type blood and those with certain Rh-negative blood types, including A negative and B negative are encouraged to donate double red blood cells because they are the highest in demand by the hospitals. A dual red donation takes about 25 minutes compared to about 15 minutes for a regular whole blood donation, and a person can make a double red donation every 112 days or three times a year.

More than 80 donors, including four double red donations were collected during the May 27-28 blood drives. The next drive will be July 27-28 at Tomah’s Recreation Park.