 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah resident doubles down
0 Comments

Tomah resident doubles down

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tomah resident doubles down

Tomah resident Darrell Neitzel, left, listens to Versiti BloodCenter team lead Rae Dehnart during a Tomah Health/Versiti blood drive held May 27. More than 80 donors took part in the two-day drive. The next drive is scheduled for July 27-28 at Recreation Park.

 TOMAH HEALTH/Contributed

When Darrell Neitzel of Tomah donates blood, he makes a double red cell donation. This donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine allows the donor to donate two units of red blood cells during one donation.

People with O type blood and those with certain Rh-negative blood types, including A negative and B negative are encouraged to donate double red blood cells because they are the highest in demand by the hospitals. A dual red donation takes about 25 minutes compared to about 15 minutes for a regular whole blood donation, and a person can make a double red donation every 112 days or three times a year.

More than 80 donors, including four double red donations were collected during the May 27-28 blood drives. The next drive will be July 27-28 at Tomah’s Recreation Park.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News