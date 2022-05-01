 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah’s Hospice Touch earns honors

  • 0

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, surveys and advanced analytics, according to an April 29 press release.

Hospice Honors is a program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. The award criteria was based on Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems program survey results from October 2020-September 2021.

The CAHPS program is a public/private initiative to develop standardized surveys of patients’ experiences with ambulatory and facility-level care in commercial and Medicaid plans. Surveys were developed with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. CAHPS data address areas such as help for pain and symptoms, rating of the hospice facility, and communication with family. The CAHPS results offer an indication of how well health care organizations meet member expectations.

“Our quality scores which are available to the public on medicare.gov: Hospice Compare; give evidence of the highly reliable organization we are,” Heidi Stalsberg, Hospice Touch director, said.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit healthcarefirst.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment …

Dells holds spring clean-up

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up May 2-May 6. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7…

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly…

5 honored for years of service

5 honored for years of service

COLUMBUS — Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, with assistance of Wisconsin Bankers Association, presented awards to five employees for their …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News