Tomah’s Hospice Touch earns honors

Tomah Health Hospice Touch has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, surveys and advanced analytics, according to an April 29 press release.

Hospice Honors is a program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. The award criteria was based on Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems program survey results from October 2020-September 2021.

The CAHPS program is a public/private initiative to develop standardized surveys of patients’ experiences with ambulatory and facility-level care in commercial and Medicaid plans. Surveys were developed with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. CAHPS data address areas such as help for pain and symptoms, rating of the hospice facility, and communication with family. The CAHPS results offer an indication of how well health care organizations meet member expectations.

“Our quality scores which are available to the public on medicare.gov: Hospice Compare; give evidence of the highly reliable organization we are,” Heidi Stalsberg, Hospice Touch director, said.

For more information, visit healthcarefirst.com.