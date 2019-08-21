Tomato tasting at the library

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will have a tomato tasting and recipe sharing event from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St. The public will be able to taste tomatoes and vote for their favorite variety and taste dishes made with fresh tomatoes. Pictured is a Malachite Box tomato.
