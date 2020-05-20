Tommy Bartlett Exploratory set to reopen May 21

The Tommy Bartlett Exploratory will reopen to visitors at 10 a.m. on May 21 located at 560 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, with additional health and safety measures in place. The attraction had closed in March under statewide business shutdowns for health precautions to alleviate potential exposure to COVID-19. The interactive science center is following guidelines from the state of Wisconsin to ensure a safe experience for visitors to entertainment and amusement venues. Tommy Bartlett Exploratory is traditionally open daily, year-round and upon reopening will operate daily, starting at 10 a.m.