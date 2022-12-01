 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TOOTSIE ROLL FUNDS DONATED

  • 0
TOOTSIE ROLL FUNDS DONATED

Waupun Knights of Columbus member, Bob Sullivan, center, presents a $337.85 donation to Heather Ninmann, Clearview’s Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities program manager, left, and Ed Somers, Clearview’s administrator/executive director on Dec. 1, proceeds from the Tootsie Roll campaign.

 JILL SOLDNER

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. M…

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News