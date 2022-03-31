 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top community health priorities selected

  • 0

Top community health priorities selected

In 2021, more than 1,200 Juneau County residents completed a community health survey and selected the areas that most impact their health. The top three areas are good jobs and strong economy, affordable housing, and accessible transportation.

The next phase of the process is to figure out solutions and take action locally. The Juneau County Health Department and the Community Health Assessment Steering Committee are forming Community Action Teams to identify solutions to these very broad areas. These teams will be made up of experts in each area and community members impacted by these problems. Juneau County residents and community leaders are encouraged to take an active role in the CATs. These teams kick-off the week of March 28 with informational meetings and the planning process will continue throughout 2022. There will be opportunities throughout the year to participate including community forums and surveys.

For more information, call the Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9196 or visit co.juneau.wi.gov/health-assessment.html.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2021 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to …

Dollar General opens in Beaver Dam

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dollar General at 100 Highway G in Beaver Dam is now open. DG stores provide area residents with an affordable sto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News