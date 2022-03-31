Top community health priorities selected

The next phase of the process is to figure out solutions and take action locally. The Juneau County Health Department and the Community Health Assessment Steering Committee are forming Community Action Teams to identify solutions to these very broad areas. These teams will be made up of experts in each area and community members impacted by these problems. Juneau County residents and community leaders are encouraged to take an active role in the CATs. These teams kick-off the week of March 28 with informational meetings and the planning process will continue throughout 2022. There will be opportunities throughout the year to participate including community forums and surveys.