Top 10 senior dairy contestants named

Wisconsin youth competed at three district dairy judging contests June 18 in Polk County, June 20 in Waupaca County, June 28 in Grant County. The top teams and individuals earned an opportunity to compete at the State 4-H Dairy Judging Contest that will take place Monday, July 15 in Marshfield in conjunction with the state Guernsey and Ayrshire show.
Matthew Gunst, a member of the Herman Hornets 4-H Club in Dodge County, placed seventh in the Top Ten Senior Individual competition. Eleven senior dairy judging teams competed at the Central Area Animal Science Days contest in Waupaca County, with Manitowoc County taking top honors.
