Friends of Devil's Lake will host a torch-lit winter hike from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the north shore of Devil's Lake State Park, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo.

Park staff will light a two-mile path from the North Shore parking area up and through the Northern Lights Campground. Family, friends, or a leashed canine friend are encouraged.

Meet outside the Rock Elm shelter before and after the hike to warm up by the campfire and sing along with Baraboo singer/songwriter Derek Ramnarace.

The event is free, but a valid vehicle admission sticker is required. Stickers available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Visitor's Center or at the self-serve kiosk.

If interested in volunteering, visit friendsofdevilslake.org.