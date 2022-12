The Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park will host a torch-lit hike from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at North Shore Rock Elm Shelter, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo.

Park staff will light a two-mile path from the North Shore parking area up and through the Northern Lights Campground. Alone, or with family, friends, and a leashed canine friend, enjoy a festive night hike along a torch-lit path. A valid state park sticker is required to park.