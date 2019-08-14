Touched Twice Clinic comes to Reedsburg Aug. 17

The 15th annual Touched Twice Clinic Reedsburg will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the RACA building, 1411 Viking Drive, Reedsburg.
The Clinic is a back to school outreach sponsored by area churches and Reedsburg Police Department. With the help of local businesses and volunteers, the clinic provides a backpack filled with grade appropriate supplies for each child present at the clinic. Guests of the clinic will also receive a box of food from Second Harvest, back to school haircuts, a hot meal, play in the Kid Zone and go through second hand clothing. This is a first come-first served event.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)