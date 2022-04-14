Tours of historical treasures offered

Portage Center for the Arts and the Museum at the Portage will sponsor a tour at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28 of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s archival preservation facility, 204 S. Thornton Ave., Madison.

Revealing many of Wisconsin’s “hidden” historical treasures, this event encourages attendees to explore Wisconsin’s rich historical past with this 60 minute-plus behind-the-scenes tour, including exclusive access to the Wisconsin Historical Society’s archival preservation facility.

Tickets are $30 and travel is on your own. Tours will be in groups of 10-15 people beginning at 2 p.m. and every 15 minutes thereafter. Sign up has been extended to April 22. For more information or to register, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.