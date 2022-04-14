 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tours of historical treasures offered

Portage Center for the Arts and the Museum at the Portage will sponsor a tour at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28 of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s archival preservation facility, 204 S. Thornton Ave., Madison.

 SEAN MALONE/Contributed

Revealing many of Wisconsin’s “hidden” historical treasures, this event encourages attendees to explore Wisconsin’s rich historical past with this 60 minute-plus behind-the-scenes tour, including exclusive access to the Wisconsin Historical Society’s archival preservation facility.

Tickets are $30 and travel is on your own. Tours will be in groups of 10-15 people beginning at 2 p.m. and every 15 minutes thereafter. Sign up has been extended to April 22. For more information or to register, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

