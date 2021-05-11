Town of Clearfield names Citizens of the Year

The Town of Clearfield names its 2021 Citizens of the Year, Gene and Mary Morris.
Gene Morris grew up in Marion Township and Mary Morris grew up in Lyndon Station. He joined the U.S. Navy Seabee’s after high school from 1985-1991. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Platteville at Baraboo Sauk County. They were married in 1987. In 1993, they moved to Clearfield Township and raised two daughters, Carlye and Savanna. They raised and sold pumpkins for 15 years while the girls were growing up and now jointly own and operate Morris Excavating, LLC. Mary Morris also works for Mile Bluff Medical Center.
They enjoy spending time together and doing outdoor activities. Each spring they clean the ditch along their Highway 80 property and 38th Street. They also participate in the Mississippi River Clean up in La Crosse each spring.
He enjoys hunting - especially out west, fishing, camping and gardening and she enjoys camping and any outdoor exercise activity.