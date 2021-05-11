Town of Clearfield names Citizens of the Year

Gene Morris grew up in Marion Township and Mary Morris grew up in Lyndon Station. He joined the U.S. Navy Seabee’s after high school from 1985-1991. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Platteville at Baraboo Sauk County. They were married in 1987. In 1993, they moved to Clearfield Township and raised two daughters, Carlye and Savanna. They raised and sold pumpkins for 15 years while the girls were growing up and now jointly own and operate Morris Excavating, LLC. Mary Morris also works for Mile Bluff Medical Center.