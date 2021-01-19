Towne named president of Title Consultants

Kristine Towne has been promoted to president at Title Consultants, Inc. Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac. The promotion was announced on Jan. 7, during an annual staff meeting by owner George Neuberger, Jr.

Towne had been the firm manager since December 2017 and has been with Title Consultants since July 2017.

She is a Wisconsin licensed Title officer, paralegal, and a graduate of the Wisconsin Land Title Association Examiner Certificate Program. She has worked in the title industry for nearly 30 years.

Towne is active in the communities served by the business. She has served as a member of the Board of Realtors, the Home Builders Association, Wisconsin Land Title Association, Kiwanis and the Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac Chambers of Commerce.

For more information, visit titleconsultants.net or call 920-887-1005.