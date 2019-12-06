{{featured_button_text}}
150 toys collected for Toys for Tots

Nick Schubert and his wife Alyssa Schubert collected more than 150 toys beginning in October at the Edward Jones office in Beaver Dam. The toys were donated on Dec. 2 to the Toys for Tots campaign.

 LYNN BECKEN/Contributed
