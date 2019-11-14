“Toys for Joy” is accepting names of children ages 0-18 from the Mauston School District, whose families could use a little help giving gifts at Christmas time.
For registration forms by Nov. 21, call 608-847-7911, or pick them up at Hatch Public Library and Mauston Food Pantry.
For donations, stop at Mauston Chamber of commerce, 651 N. Union St.; Juneau County Star Times, 201 E. State St.; Mauston City Hall, 303 Mansion St.; Hatch Public Library, 111 W. State St.; Phillips Drug Store, 123 E. State St.
For money donations, make checks payable to “Toys for Joy” P.O. Box 346, Mauston, WI, 53948. Donations are appreciated by Dec. 1.
