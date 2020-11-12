Toys for Tots annual toy drive on now

Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative’s annual Toys for Tots toy drive is now accepting donations for new, unwrapped toys at businesses in their service area.

A listing of all businesses accepting donations can be found at acecwi.com/annual-toy-drive. Local businesses with a donation box include:

Baraboo: Oliver Motors, Slumberland, Cricket Wireless, First Weber, Don Larson, New Life Physical Therapy, Andersen Windows.

Wisconsin Dells: Cell Plus.

Monetary donations are also accepted at any donation location. To donate by check, make it payable to “Toys for Tots” and mail to Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative, ATTN: Toys for Tots, P.O. Box 70, Friendship, WI 53934. Monetary donations also can be made online at friendship-wi.toysfortots.org.

For more information, call Haley Melby at 800-831-8629 or email hmelby@acecwi.com or visit acecwi.com. Toys collected will remain local for families in need.