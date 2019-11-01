The local Edward Jones office at 201 Gateway Drive, Suite 400, Beaver Dam, will act as a drop-off location for this year's Toys for Tots toy drive program.
The community can assist by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office during regular business hours from Nov. 1 through Dec. 2.
