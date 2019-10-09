Trail exhibit dedication brings out community

A celebration brought community members to the Merrimac Ferry Wayside Park to dedicate a new Ice Age National Scenic Trail exhibit on Oct. 1. The six-panel permanent exhibit tells the story of the Ice Age Trail. The 1,000 mile footpath is entirely within Wisconsin. In 2018, about 240,000 vehicles were transported by the Merrimac Ferry.
Ann Groves-Lloyd and her family donated a 175-acre conservation easement on their family farm, which is now known as the Ice Age Trail’s Fern Glen Segment. The Groves-Lloyd family wanted to preserve the area for future generations. The city of Lodi was noted for its role as an “Ice Age Trail Community” a collaborative relationship between the Ice Age Trail Alliance and the community, each entity is committed to promoting one another through joint efforts.
