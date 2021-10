The Baraboo Fire Department with the assistance of Madison Area Technical College staff will be training today under live fire conditions in an acquired house on Quarry Street in Baraboo. At the conclusion of the training scenarios, the house will be burned down.

Quarry Street will be closed at S. Parkway and Waldo Street. Residents in the immediate area will have access in and out of their driveways.

The general public is asked to stay away from the area to ensure the safety of all involved.