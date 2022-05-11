Transportation survey available

The Central Wisconsin Health Partnership and Family Health La Clinica are doing a survey of Waupaca, Waushara, Adams, Juneau, Green Lake and Marquette counties trying to identify the transportation needs and barriers of residents. There is currently minimal transportation for people that don’t drive.

The organizations are working to fix that but need to gather data to know how best to implement, sustainable and equitable transportation. Please take a moment to fill out the quick survey online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4ZbRUTKlbIv5AOUYG5DIqh9PhrTSY9biHuYQOBttAyLamuw/viewform?usp=sf_link or pick up a copy from the local county health and human services department. Pass the link to anyone who would benefit from better transportation.