Trap Shoot fundraiser planned

The SSM Health St. Clare Foundation will host its seventh annual Trap Shoot fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. June 19 at Circus City Sportsman Club, E11781 Trap Shoot Road, Baraboo. Lunch served at noon and the Annie Oakley shoot starts at 1 p.m. Shooting continues throughout the afternoon with drawings for raffle prizes. Squads of five will take aim at 10 clay pigeons and the winner of the round will choose a prize from a variety of merchandise.

Funds raised at the event will be directed to the St. Clare Hospital general fund, which will support the hospital’s equipment or program needs.

Tickets are $20 and include one round of shooting and lunch. Additional rounds may be purchased for $5. Attendees may also purchase raffle tickets for a general raffle or Outdoor Enthusiast raffle. The Outdoor Enthusiast Raffle offers a chance to win one of eight prizes including a $500 and a $300 gift certificate to Cabela’s, a $500 and $100 gift certificate to Gander Outdoor, two family memberships to Circus City Sportsman Club, and two 12-bird pheasant hunts at Cedar Valley Preserve including a guide and dog. Event and raffle tickets may be purchased the day of the event or at the foundation office in St. Clare Hospital.

For more information, contact Julia Randles, at 608-356-1449, email julia.randles@ssmhealth.com or visit stclare.com/foundation.