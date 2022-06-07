Trap shoot fundraiser set for Saturday, June 18

The SSM Health St. Clare Foundation will host its eighth annual Trap Shoot Fundraiser starting at 10 a.m., with lunch at noon and the Annie Oakley shoot at 1 p.m. June 18 at Circus City Sportsman Club, E11781 Trap Shoot Road, Baraboo. Shooting will continue throughout the afternoon, with drawings for raffle prizes. Squads of five will take aim at 10 clay pigeons and the winner of the round will choose a prize from a variety of merchandise.

Funds raised will be directed to the St. Clare Hospital general fund, which will support the hospital’s greatest equipment or program needs, ensuring that our caregivers have access to the best equipment and technology to care for the community now and into the future.

Tickets are $20 and include one round of shooting and lunch. Additional rounds may be purchased for $5 each; raffle tickets for a general raffle or Outdoor Enthusiast raffle will be available. The Outdoor Enthusiast Raffle offers eight prizes including a $500 and a $300 gift certificate to Cabela’s, a $500 and $100 gift certificate to Gander Outdoor, two family memberships to Circus City Sportsman Club, and two 12-bird pheasant hunts at Cedar Valley Preserve including a guide and dog. Tickets available the day of the event or at the foundation office in St. Clare Hospital.

For more information, contact Julia Randles, SSM Health St. Clare Foundation executive director at 608-356-1449, julia.randles@ssmhealth.com or visit stclare.com/foundation.