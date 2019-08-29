City of Beaver Dam garbage and recyclables collections by Advanced Disposal will be delayed by one day next week due to the Labor Day holiday. Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, etc., with Friday’s route being collected on Saturday.
September brush collection, which falls on the Labor Day week, will be delayed by one day for each route. Brush will be collected for Monday’s route on Tuesday, etc., with Friday’s brush collection being done on Sept. 9.
The Department of Public Works garage will be closed on Labor Day.
