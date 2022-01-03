Trash cart exchange

The city of Beaver Dam is aware of the issues with trash/recycle collection from the week of Dec. 27-31 and Waste Management advises the following:

The Wednesday through Friday routes that were not emptied last week will be emptied starting Wednesday. Pickup of the empty carts for Tuesday’s route will be done by the end of the day on Tuesday and the rest of the routes will follow each day. Do not put any more trash in the old Waste Management carts and they should be left at the curb.