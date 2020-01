Travel Mart Inc. and TMart Operations I, LLC, dba Dunkin’ Donuts, promotes TJ Fritz of Adams, to facilities director. In his new role, he will care for 13 Travel Mart locations, 37 Dunkin’ Donuts and soon Baskin Robbins locations, as well as the construction of any new Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins locations. Fritz has more than 13 years of experience in the maintenance field and several certifications.