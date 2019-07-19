Travel through time in a canoe

Mayville Limestone School Museum, 215 N. Main St., Mayville, will host a step back in time with the Voyageurs of Early Wisconsin’s Fur Trade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The program begins with a brief talk in the upstairs Grand Auditorium and then proceeds to the Rock River where attendees will board a Voyageur canoe and learn about the Voyageur way of life with Jean Paul Pauquette and Jacques Largillier as guides. The program is free and open to the public; however, donations will be accepted.
