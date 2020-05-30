Treasurer's office payment options

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodge County Treasurer’s Office Real Estate Tax payment options now include:

Mail

Dodge County Treasurer, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. For a receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope (SASE) with payment.

Payment Dropbox

Located inside the Administration Building, first floor, by Information Counter. Enter the building on Miller St. All other entrances are locked at this time. For a receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment - 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039.

Online or Phone

Fee is $2.90 for e-check and 2.625% for Debit or Credit Card. co.dodge.wi.gov/home. Click on "I Want To …/Pay/Pay My Taxes" and go to “Pay with Credit Card or Electronic Check”

For more information, call 920-386-3782.