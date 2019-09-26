Trecek to exhibit African photos

Dennis Trecek of Portage will exhibit his collection "Images from Kenya: A Photographer’s Journey" for the month of October at The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. 2019. In July 2018, Trecek traveled to Kenya for a solo photo safari. He spent 12 days in country and visited 2 national parks, Amboseli and Masai Mara, shooting more than 7,000 images of the wild animals that live in these areas. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
