Tree dedication in memory of Francis McCoy

On Oct. 20, family and friends of Francis McCoy met at Riverside Park to dedicate a tree in his memory. McCoy was serving his community as a Mauston alderperson when he passed away on May 10, 2019. In recognition of his strength of character, a burr oak tree was chosen and planted along a path by the river that he frequently walked.
