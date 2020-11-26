 Skip to main content
Tree of Lights celebration goes virtual
Tree of Lights celebration goes virtual

The 31st annual Tree of Lights celebration hosted by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam traditionally held the first Monday of December will not be held in-person this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will instead feature online remembrances and tree-lighting.

The public can participate with the purchase of a $7 tree light in honor or in memory of friends and loved ones through Dec. 31. Trees located in front of MMC-BD, Hillside Manor and Stone Terrace are symbols of loving, remembering and giving during the holiday season.

Proceeds will benefit the BDCH Foundation’s Hospice Home program which supports and assists patients and their families dealing with a terminal illness. Donations can be made at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/TreeofLights. For more information, call 920-887-5988.

