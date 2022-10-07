Tree sales program offered

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department will sell trees and shrubs for spring 2023 planting including red oak, white oak, swamp white oak, burr oak, sugar maple, silver maple, white pine, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white spruce, tamarack, Fraser fir, red osier dogwood, American highbush cranberry bush, hazelnut, elderberry, river birch, white cedar, American plum, Midwest crabapple, serviceberry or Juneberry, black spruce and domestic apple. Orders can be placed until Jan. 31, 2023, or until sold out; limited supplies.