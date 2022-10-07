 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tree sales program offered

  • 0

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department will sell trees and shrubs for spring 2023 planting including red oak, white oak, swamp white oak, burr oak, sugar maple, silver maple, white pine, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white spruce, tamarack, Fraser fir, red osier dogwood, American highbush cranberry bush, hazelnut, elderberry, river birch, white cedar, American plum, Midwest crabapple, serviceberry or Juneberry, black spruce and domestic apple. Orders can be placed until Jan. 31, 2023, or until sold out; limited supplies.

For more information, pricing or to obtain an order form, call 920-386-3660 weekdays or visit co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/land-and-water-conservation/tree-sales-program.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baraboo seeks grant to buy land

The city of Baraboo has applied for a 50% matching grant as part of the Urban Green Space subprogram of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News