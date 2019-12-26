Tree sales program reminder

A reminder for area residents, trees and shrubs are still available for order through the annual Tree Sale Program in Dodge County for the 2020 spring planting season.Orders for trees and shrubs are being taken until Jan. 31, 2020. There are a limited number of trees and shrubs available.

The Land and Water Conservation Department is offering several species of trees and shrubs for sale which include Red Oak, White Oak, Swamp White Oak, Burr Oak, Sugar Maple, White Spruce, Colorado Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, Techny Arborvitae, White Pine, Fraser Fir, Tamarack, Hazelnut, American Plum, Red Osier Dogwood, American Highbush Cranberry and Elderberry. Trees and shrubs are sold in bundles of 25. Sugar Maple is being sold for $30 per bundle. All other trees and shrubs are being sold for $25 per bundle, tax included.

For more information and order forms, call 920-386-3660, or visit dodge.wi.gov.