Heartwood Tree Company and Devil’s Lake Climbing Guides will partner to plant 60-70 new, native trees for Arbor Day at Devil’s Lake State Park, funded in part by grants from Alliant Energy and Johnson’s Nursery.

Particularly bad years of tree disease and storms have severely reduced the number of large, mature shade trees at several areas in the park. The organizations worked with state park staff to identify the South Shore Picnic Area for this year's plantings.

The Arbor Day planting will be a volunteer effort from around 25-30 staff and client volunteers who share a passion and appreciation for the park.

Alliant Energy will provide a $5,000 grant towards tree purchases through Trees Forever.