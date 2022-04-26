Trees planted at Devil's Lake for Arbor Day

Heartwood Tree Company and Devil’s Lake Climbing Guides will partner to plant trees for Arbor Day at Devil’s Lake State Park, funded in part by grants from Alliant Energy and Johnson’s Nursery.

Particularly bad years of tree disease and storms have severely reduced the number of large, mature shade trees at several areas in the park. The organizations worked with state park staff to identify good tree planting locations, North Shore Picnic Area, Quartzite Campground, and Ice Age Campground.

The Arbor Day planting will be a volunteer effort from around 40 staff and client volunteers who share a passion and appreciation for the park.

To expand the impact this year, the team applied for - and received - a $5,000 grant through the Alliant Energy One Million Trees initiative.