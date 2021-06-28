 Skip to main content
Treml earns pilot license
The Juneau County Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1365 member Connor Treml of Mauston tested and received his private pilot license on June 3.

 JCEAA/Contributed

The Juneau County Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1365 introduces Connor Treml of Mauston as one of the newest private pilots in the area. He tested and received his private pilot license on June 3. Treml, 17, qualified for a $6,000 Ray Scholarship from EAA in Oshkosh.

Ray Scholarships are awarded to youth, 16-19 years of age, who demonstrate serious commitment and ability toward achieving a private pilot license. Those interested should review the qualifications at eaa.org. To apply, send an email to pbdow@yahoo.com.

