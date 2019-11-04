Triad vehicle safety check held

The Sauk County Police Department held the 19th annual Triad vehicle safety check on Oct. 25 at the Lake Delton Fire Department. In conjunction with the vehicle safety check the police department also made it a successful drug take back site. Pictured, from left, are Sheriff Chip Meister, Kari Edwards, Officer John Statz, Carson Edwards, Alex Raedel, Sophia Spencer, Officer Troy Spencer, Officer Jeff Beck, Dale Plamann, Detective Sgt. Eric Miller, and Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)