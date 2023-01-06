Tribute band to perform

The Four C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

The show was created by John Michael Coppola best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway smash hit “Jersey Boys!” The 90-minute show features everyone’s favorite hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You (Babe),” “Let’s Hang On,” “Oh, What A Night (December 1963)” and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, available at riverartsinc.org/four-c-notes, at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show based on availability.