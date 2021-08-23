 Skip to main content
Tribute to Derleth planned
The Sauk County Association for Home and Community Education presents A Tribute to August Derleth, Sauk City author who died in 1971, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 in the Ochsner Park band shell, 903 Park St., Baraboo. David Schweitzer is the guest speaker. Bring a lawn chair. For more information, call 608-254-7428.

