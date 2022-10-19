 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trick-or-Treat hours

Trick-or-Treat hours are on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Hillsboro: 4-7 p.m. 

Kendall: 4-7 p.m. 

Lake Delton: 4-7 p.m. 

Lyndon Station: 4:30-7:30 p.m. 

Wonewoc: 4-6 p.m. 

Wisconsin Dells: 4-7 p.m. 

