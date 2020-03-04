Triflemore to perform at River Arts on Water

The next house concert features Triflemore at 7 p.m. March 13 at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is first come-first served. A $10 suggested donation at the door is appreciated.
Triflemore is a transatlantic folk duo, including one from small-town America and the other from the northernmost islands of Scotland, creating progressive folk with flavors of vintage British Isles folk baroque and Celtic.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.