 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trio of local wineries represented at State Fair

  • 0
Trio of local wineries represented at State Fair

Balanced Rock Winery owner, Kristin Harrington-Boegner, displays Balanced Rock’s featured wines.

 BALANCED ROCK WINERY

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair officially opened its gates Thursday, and this three area wineries will be featured.

The Wisconsin Winery Association will offer fair attendees a chance to sample and purchase Wisconsin Wines from around the state at its wine building on Central Avenue inside the fair grounds. Twenty wines were selected out of dozens of submissions to best represent wine making in the badger state.

Fawn Creek Winery’s “Black Magic,” a black cherry-flavored Pinot Noir will be featured in the “Wisconsin Sweet Life” Tasting Flight. More information available at fawncreekwinery.com.

Baraboo Bluff Winery’s “Prairie Star,” an Estate grown, sweet white wine will be featured in the “Taste of Wisconsin” Tasting Flight. More information available at baraboobluffwinery.com.

People are also reading…

Balanced Rock Winery’s “Rhuberry,” a rhubarb based fruit wine, and “Seyval” a crisp dry white wine will be featured in the “Sconnie Fruit” and “The Dry Badger” Flights. More information available at balancedrockwinery.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BDHS 1971 class reunion planned

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and…

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant …

National Night Out has new location

The Monroe County National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new location, Recreation Park in Tomah. The 18th annual safety …

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Adults and children ages 5 and older can participate in the Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Ag…

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

Rain is a 19-month-old shepherd mix, surrendered because her owner no longer had time for her. Rain is a very sweet girl, she enjoys playing o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News