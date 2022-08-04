Trio of local wineries represented at State Fair

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair officially opened its gates Thursday, and this three area wineries will be featured.

The Wisconsin Winery Association will offer fair attendees a chance to sample and purchase Wisconsin Wines from around the state at its wine building on Central Avenue inside the fair grounds. Twenty wines were selected out of dozens of submissions to best represent wine making in the badger state.

Fawn Creek Winery’s “Black Magic,” a black cherry-flavored Pinot Noir will be featured in the “Wisconsin Sweet Life” Tasting Flight. More information available at fawncreekwinery.com.

Baraboo Bluff Winery’s “Prairie Star,” an Estate grown, sweet white wine will be featured in the “Taste of Wisconsin” Tasting Flight. More information available at baraboobluffwinery.com.

Balanced Rock Winery’s “Rhuberry,” a rhubarb based fruit wine, and “Seyval” a crisp dry white wine will be featured in the “Sconnie Fruit” and “The Dry Badger” Flights. More information available at balancedrockwinery.com.