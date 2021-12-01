 Skip to main content
Triple Springs Farms joins beef group
Triple Springs Farm, Rubicon, is a new member of the American Angus Association as reported by Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association, with nearly 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.

