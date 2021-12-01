Triple Springs Farms joins beef group

Triple Springs Farm, Rubicon, is a new member of the American Angus Association as reported by Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
The American Angus Association, with nearly 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Janet Ohlsson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today