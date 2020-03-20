Troop earns Silver Award

Girl Scout Cadette Troop 2080 started earning their Silver Award, the second highest award a girl scout can earn, three years ago. The troop meets at the Juliet Low Activity Center also known as the Beaver Dam Girl Scout house. They decided the exterior sign needed to be replaced, the ancient and damaged chalk board replaced with a dry erase board and the water fountain replaced with a fountain and water bottle filling station.

They did research, estimated costs, budgeted the expenses and began raising funds. A slightly used fountain was found, but when the installation process began, White’s Plumbing found the cooler was damaged and new one would need to be purchased. Jim White offered to work with the manufacturer and cover the additional costs.

They completed the exterior sign while working with the Parks and Recreation Department, ordered and assembled the dry erase board and completed the entire project with mini plaques being mounted on the items updated on Sept. 30, 2019. The troop will receive the Silver Award at an Awards Ceremony for Badgerland Council in April.