“Truck to Trunk” distribution event held Wednesday

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is coordinating a free Truck to Trunk dairy and produce distribution event from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam.

The event is a collaboration between Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, the United States Department of Agriculture, Second Harvest Food Foodbank, Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, and Prairie Farms and will provide residents with surplus produce and dairy products. The program is open to everyone, but there is a limit of one produce box per vehicle.

Any residents in need who lack transportation to the Fairgrounds can contact Beaver Dam Public Transit to schedule the delivery of a food box to a home/residence by calling 920-885-4800. Residents will need to be home at the time of the delivery.