Truck to Trunk food program set for Monday, Oct. 19

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the United States Department of Agriculture, and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will host Truck to Trunk dairy, meat and produce distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam; use the Fabisch Road entrance and follow the posted signs while in line.

The event will provide residents with surplus produce, meat and dairy products and is open to everyone, but there is a limit of one box per vehicle.

Participants must remain in their vehicle at all times, follow directions of posted signs, have room in the vehicle’s trunk or backseat to accommodate a box of food and wait patiently while others are served. Pre-packaged boxes will include chicken, meatballs, yogurt, cheese, milk, potatoes, carrots, apples, cabbage and squash.

Residents in need who lack transportation to the fairgrounds can contact Beaver Dam Public Transit the morning of the event to schedule the delivery of a food box to their home/residence by calling 920-885-4800. Transportation will be provided as availability allows.

The cabbage, squash and carrots have been made available by Second Harvest Foodbank and the remainder by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin via the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program created as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.