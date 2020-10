The New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 2-4 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31 at the Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road.

Businesses and individuals can decorate their car or truck and hand out candy. Registration is free for Chamber members, $20 for non-members. To register, email nlchambr@mwt.net, call 608-562-3555 or register online at newlisbonchamber.com/events.html.