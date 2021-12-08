In today’s world, there are multiple options for finding information and solutions to everyday problems including searching Google, posting to Facebook community groups, and subscribing to commercial services.
However, Reedsburg Public Library may have your answer. Try the library first.
Information. The library is an excellent source for print or online information. Do you need an address to mail a holiday card? Use the library’s online AtoZDatabases. Planning a new purchase? The library’s online subscription to Consumer Reports may help. Curious about the history of a Reedsburg building? The Recollection Wisconsin database may have the answer. Need materials for ACT preparation? We’ve got it. How about that elusive book? Library staff may locate it on “WorldCat” and obtain it from a library as far away as Vermont. Call us first.
Ebooks and Digital Audiobooks. If you are getting started with ebooks and audiobooks, there is no need to buy these products online or sign up for a subscription. Your next digital book may be found on Wisconsin’s Digital Library or Hoopla and downloaded for free. A Reedsburg Public Library card is all that is needed to access either of these resources.
Technical needs. Do you want to print something from your phone? Do you need a printer or scanner? Again, contact us. A public printer/copier is available for black and white or color print jobs, and library staff can also fax items for you. For those new to technology, appointments may be made with library staff for help in setting up an email account, or getting started with Wisconsin’s Digital Library or Hoopla.
Special Collections. Sewing machines, projectors and screens for presentations, wattage meters, and American Girl Dolls are just some of the library’s special items for checkout or rent.
Meeting Rooms. Do you need a quiet place to study, or a space for an upcoming meeting? Contact us to use one of the library’s three study rooms, small meeting room, story hour room or large Community Room.
Programming. You may be surprised by the number and variety of programs offered for youth and adults at the library. Popular youth services programs include Babygarten, preschool Storytime, After School Club, Family Fun Night, Teen Time and Teen Advisory Board. For adults there are monthly morning and evening book discussions, a cookbook discussion group, and a memoir-writing group. Special programs featuring visiting speakers and performers round out the library’s offerings.
Outreach. Home delivery service is offered to the elderly and others unable to come to the library’s physical location. Library staff are also available to give presentations to schools and community groups.
Try the Reedsburg Public Library. To find out how we can help you, call the 608-768 (READ) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
