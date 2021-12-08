In today’s world, there are multiple options for finding information and solutions to everyday problems including searching Google, posting to Facebook community groups, and subscribing to commercial services.

However, Reedsburg Public Library may have your answer. Try the library first.

Information. The library is an excellent source for print or online information. Do you need an address to mail a holiday card? Use the library’s online AtoZDatabases. Planning a new purchase? The library’s online subscription to Consumer Reports may help. Curious about the history of a Reedsburg building? The Recollection Wisconsin database may have the answer. Need materials for ACT preparation? We’ve got it. How about that elusive book? Library staff may locate it on “WorldCat” and obtain it from a library as far away as Vermont. Call us first.

Ebooks and Digital Audiobooks. If you are getting started with ebooks and audiobooks, there is no need to buy these products online or sign up for a subscription. Your next digital book may be found on Wisconsin’s Digital Library or Hoopla and downloaded for free. A Reedsburg Public Library card is all that is needed to access either of these resources.