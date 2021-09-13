The Sauk County Historical Society presents Tuesdays with a First Lady, a series that brings former first ladies to Sauk County through the acting talent of Jessica Michna, owner of First Impressions. Founded in 2000, by Michna, First Impressions presents history in an entertaining yet accurate manner by presenting women of history brought to life with historical theatrical narratives. In 2016, she was awarded the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award for her riveting portrayals of first ladies.

Edith Wilson will appear at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg. Michna will portray Wilson during the middle of the “Roaring Twenties” when Prohibition is the law of the land there is still plenty of bathtub gin. And although the stock market is booming and the Great War is a fading memory, Wilson’s life has taken a turn with the death of her husband and the 28th president, Woodrow Wilson. She stood by him through the “war to end all wars” and his dreams for the League of Nations.

Other presentations include Eleanor Roosevelt on Oct. 5 at the Spring Green Community Library, and Oct. 19, Frances Cleveland at the George Culver Community Library in Sauk City.

Michna’s portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, the first in the series performed on the square in Baraboo, can be found on the YouTube channel for the Sauk County Historical Society. All remaining presentations will also be found there after their respective dates. For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org.