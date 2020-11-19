 Skip to main content
Turkey Trot planned for Thanksgiving Day
Turkey Trot planned for Thanksgiving Day

The Portage High School Cross Country Teams will host a family-friendly Turkey Trot 5K run/walk for all ages at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Race will start and finish at Portage High School, 301 E. Collins St., Portage.

There is no fee, but participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the food pantry. For more information, call Kristin Considine at 608-963-0137 or visit Facebook: turkey trot 5k run/walk 2020.

