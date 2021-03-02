 Skip to main content
Turner, receives MPTC award
Bonnie Baerwald, Moraine Park president, right, presents Barbara Turner with the Moraine Park Presidential Student Community Impact Award on Feb. 8.

 MPTC Contributed

Moraine Park Technical College awarded its Presidential Student Community Impact Award, for more than 200 hours of volunteer work, to Barbara Turner of Beaver Dam on Feb. 8.

The award recognition program acknowledges students who complete service-learning, log their hours, and submit a reflection on their service time at Moraine Park. Students earn awards based on number of service hours, 25-49, 50-99, 100-199, and more than 200.

Turner is the third recipient of this award, and to date has more than 240 volunteer hours, served mainly at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce. She was also honored with the inaugural Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leader Award for her continued service and commitment.

Turner is enrolled in the Business Analytics program and is scheduled to graduate in May 2021. She earned her business management degree in 2020.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu.

